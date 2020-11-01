Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Short Interest Update

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,208,600 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 1,794,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 464.8 days.

Shares of BNKXF remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Bankia has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

