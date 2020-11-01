Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Banner has increased its dividend by 147.7% over the last three years.

Shares of BANR opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

