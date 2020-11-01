Barclays Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.95.

FANG stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

