Barclays Reiterates €2.90 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D)

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.10 ($3.65).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) stock opened at €2.17 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.47. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52 week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of €2.92 ($3.44). The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of -54.18.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

