Barclays Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.20.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,738,898 shares of company stock worth $599,198,523. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Solar by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

