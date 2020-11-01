Barrington Research Raises PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Price Target to $9.00

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for PRGX Global’s FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PRGX Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut PRGX Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 107.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

