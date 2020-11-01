BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.69 ($66.69).

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €52.84 and a 200 day moving average of €50.20.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

