BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.69 ($66.69).

ETR:BAS opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Wednesday. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion and a PE ratio of 40.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.20.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

