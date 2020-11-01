Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of BHC opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

