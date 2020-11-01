BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in October

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BMWYY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.83. 23,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,852. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

