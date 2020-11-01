BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHWF remained flat at $$8,483.21 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8,476.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,303.05. BELIMO has a fifty-two week low of $8,158.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8,483.21.
BELIMO Company Profile
