BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHWF remained flat at $$8,483.21 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8,476.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,303.05. BELIMO has a fifty-two week low of $8,158.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8,483.21.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

