Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 99,510 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 240,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 129,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,546 shares in the last quarter.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

