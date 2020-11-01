Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Given a €41.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDT. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.10 ($41.29).

Shares of BDT stock opened at €29.45 ($34.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $298.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 52 week high of €57.10 ($67.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.05.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit