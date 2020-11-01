Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Given a €41.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDT. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.10 ($41.29).

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) alerts:

Shares of BDT stock opened at €29.45 ($34.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $298.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 52 week high of €57.10 ($67.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.05.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.