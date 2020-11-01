Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.76.

Shares of BYND opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,780.38 and a beta of 2.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,223,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $27,499.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,301.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

