Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $2,914,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

Shares of BILL traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.00. 1,248,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,996. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $120.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of -172.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,190.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $2,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,271,962 shares of company stock worth $412,251,872. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

