Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of BILL opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of -172.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $120.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,271,962 shares of company stock valued at $412,251,872. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

