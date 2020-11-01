Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of BILL opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of -172.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $120.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,271,962 shares of company stock valued at $412,251,872. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit