Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $268.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.15.

Biogen stock opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.73 and a 200-day moving average of $286.58. Biogen has a one year low of $243.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

