Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.09.
About Blueknight Energy Partners
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.