Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Update

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 796,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $128,421.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,442.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,528,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,096,000 after purchasing an additional 148,743 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $48,735,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 271,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period.

BCC stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.38. 541,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.28.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

