Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $84.07 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $84,068,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 423.9% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,168.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,532.52.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

