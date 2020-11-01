Brenntag (ETR:BNR) PT Set at €61.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Brenntag (ETR:BNR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of BNR opened at €54.88 ($64.56) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 52 week high of €58.78 ($69.15). The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

