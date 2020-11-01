Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post $30,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $200,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $6.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

MOTS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 104,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.74.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

