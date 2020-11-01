Brokerages Anticipate Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PULM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of PULM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. 454,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

