Brokerages Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.32). Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 470%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXTN. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exterran currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of EXTN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 171,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Exterran by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

