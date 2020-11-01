Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

