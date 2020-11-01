Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $193.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.07. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,166,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,094,000 after buying an additional 528,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 745,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,726,000 after buying an additional 153,144 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

