Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of BFST opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $343.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $504,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 308.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,704 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

