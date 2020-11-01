C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Marc A. Cohen purchased 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,570.00. Also, CFO William Mckee purchased 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.00.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Oversold

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit