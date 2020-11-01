Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 78.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $8,926,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,477 shares of company stock worth $120,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

