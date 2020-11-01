Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of -0.22. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 172.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

