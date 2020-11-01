Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

