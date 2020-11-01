Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.00. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.