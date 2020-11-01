Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.90-4.96 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.90-4.96 EPS.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.24. 1,201,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,537. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.40.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.53.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

