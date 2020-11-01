Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.21-1.27 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-4.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.24. 1,201,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.53.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

