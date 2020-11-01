Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.02 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
