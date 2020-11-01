Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.02 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

