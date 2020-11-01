Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PAYA opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Paya has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $485.83 million, a PE ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

