Canaccord Genuity Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $261.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $255.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.34.

TDOC opened at $196.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $145,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,771.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,958 shares of company stock worth $18,151,967. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

