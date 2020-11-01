Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.83 ($62.16).

Get Cancom SE (COK.F) alerts:

Shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.63. Cancom SE has a 1-year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.