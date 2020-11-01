Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) PT Set at €58.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COK. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.83 ($62.16).

Get Cancom SE (COK.F) alerts:

Cancom SE (COK.F) stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.63. Cancom SE has a 12 month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.