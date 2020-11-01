Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. Cannae has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cannae by 2,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

