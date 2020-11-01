Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CPHC stock remained flat at $$12.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984. The company has a market cap of $57.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Canterbury Park has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canterbury Park stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Canterbury Park at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

