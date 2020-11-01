Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.77 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

In other news, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $52,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,542.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

