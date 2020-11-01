Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 106.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 34.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 700.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRI stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.45. 624,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,087. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

