Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $222,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 94.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $243,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

