Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $122.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAT. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.11.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

