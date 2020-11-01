CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

CBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $471.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.01. CBTX has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 7,222 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CBTX by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CBTX by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

