CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of CHF Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of CHFS stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. CHF Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.54.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHFS. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

