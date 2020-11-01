Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of CHUY opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.29 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $55,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

