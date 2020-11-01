CIBC Begins Coverage on Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.61. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $995,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 974,913 shares of company stock worth $7,069,812 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth $85,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,118,000 after buying an additional 65,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 35.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $310,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

