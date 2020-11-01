Claybrook Capital LLC Takes $222,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,422,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,800,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

